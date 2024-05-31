UBS Group Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $1,341,024. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.