U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading 0.6% Higher

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 27,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

(Get Free Report)

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.