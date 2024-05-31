TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Trading Down 2.2%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

