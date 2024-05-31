Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 53,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 765,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Trupanion Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 87.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 603,775 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

