Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 6.9%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 1,584,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,969,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

