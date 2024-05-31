Truist Financial Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to “Buy”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

