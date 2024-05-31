Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,938,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

