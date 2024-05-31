Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,547 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,511,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

