Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 7,467 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.0 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

