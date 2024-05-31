Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 724 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $329.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

