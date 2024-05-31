Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.27. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

