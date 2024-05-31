Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $249.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $254.14.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

