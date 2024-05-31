Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $279.12 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

