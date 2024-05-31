TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $168,988.45 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Weill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 760,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $144.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.18 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,804,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $32,162,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

