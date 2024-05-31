TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 20,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.
- On Monday, March 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.
NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. 760,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,210. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
