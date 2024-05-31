TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 20,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.

On Monday, March 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. 760,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,210. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

