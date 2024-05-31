Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Insider Sells $756,410.52 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Transcat Stock Performance

TRNS stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 118.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Transcat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

