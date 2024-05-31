Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.71 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $6.36 or 0.00009448 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $21.71 billion and $142.12 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,284.02 or 0.99955292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00115669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,133,141 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,119,882.019382 with 2,412,290,094.4135714 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.40201911 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $157,350,817.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.