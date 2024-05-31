Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Christine Garvey Sells 170 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $20,736.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $990,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $135.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

