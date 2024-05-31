Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Christine Garvey Sells 170 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $20,736.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $990,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:TOL opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $135.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
