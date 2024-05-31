Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
Shares of TDWRF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.
