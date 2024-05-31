Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TDWRF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

