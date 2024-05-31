Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Up 67.7% in May

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGRF opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Thungela Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.
About Thungela Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.