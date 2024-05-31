Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $352.35 million and $10.41 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.87 or 1.00074308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00111974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003832 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03621621 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,828,053.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

