ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $61,075.04 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $500,111.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 240,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,399. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

