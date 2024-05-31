Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.0 million-$553.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.1 million. Thermon Group also updated its FY25 guidance to ~1.90-2.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on THR. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.17. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

