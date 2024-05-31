The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the April 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Insider Activity at Wendy’s
In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 63,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
