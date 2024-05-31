The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,189 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Procter & Gamble worth $569,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $163.34. 2,569,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,417. The company has a market cap of $385.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.