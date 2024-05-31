The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $384.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

