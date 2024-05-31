The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70,777 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 111.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 18,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

