The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of CRTG stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 366,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About The Coretec Group
