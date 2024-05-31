The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 964,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,919. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

