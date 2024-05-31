The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 964,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,919. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.