The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Andersons accounts for about 1.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Andersons worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $615,349 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.46. 124,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,558. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

