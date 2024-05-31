TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 124,833.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

RCL stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $150.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

