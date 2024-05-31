TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,924 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 98,480.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Raymond James by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

