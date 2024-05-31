TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $601,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 198,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.00 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

