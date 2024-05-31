TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 64,275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 175,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130,130 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,074,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 432,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.