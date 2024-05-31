TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 59,971.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,774,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 584.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 242,447 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.