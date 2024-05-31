TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,349 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 105,816.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

