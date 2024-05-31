TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 43,313.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $449,515.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,643 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,466. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

