TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,940 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 99,142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

