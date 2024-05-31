TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,139 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 137,966.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,415. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

