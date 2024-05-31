TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 43,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $92.50 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

