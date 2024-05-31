Tezos Market Cap Reaches $940.80 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Tezos has a market cap of $940.80 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000757 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,004,255,599 coins and its circulating supply is 983,689,841 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

