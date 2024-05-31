Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 979,091 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $347,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.46. 3,369,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,475. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

