Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,719 shares of company stock worth $1,867,166. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

