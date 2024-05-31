Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Down 1.3%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.32. 1,076,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 664,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,895 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

