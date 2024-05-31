Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $173.93 and last traded at $175.78. 19,822,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 99,330,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $570.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

