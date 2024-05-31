TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 8.1% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $165.94 million and $29.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00053554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,304,135 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,727,223 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.