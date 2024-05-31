TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.14. 9,463,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 18,139,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

TeraWulf Trading Down 4.4 %

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

