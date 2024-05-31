Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE THC traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $135.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

