Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

Tenet Fintech Group stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 178,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,938. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 182.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

