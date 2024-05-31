Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATUUF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

